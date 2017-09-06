LEAGOO KIICAA MIX Display VS iPhone 7 plus and Samsung S8+ (VIDEO)

Full-screen display designs have become one of the latest trends in smartphone design, with many manufacturers coming out with devices that feature almost bezel-less front panels. One of the latest manufacturers that have come out with such a device is Leagoo with its KIICAA MIX smartphone and in a new video the compares the display of the KIICAA MIX with those of its best competitors.

In the video, the KIICAA MIX’s display is compared to the displays of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus and the iPhone 7 Plus. The video compares their color reproduction, brightness, and contrast using several photo samples as reference. The KIICAA MIX’s display features a panel from Sharp and has a display resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

The rest of the specifications of the KIICAA MIX include a MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. It’s also equipped with a 3000mAh battery, a front-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 13-megapixel front-facing camera, and a dual rear camera system composed of a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-meagpixel secondary sensor.

The Leagoo KIICAA MIX is currently available at a discount over at GearBest for only $109.99. Stocks are limited though so those interested in getting the new device should make their purchases soon from here.