OnePlus 5 128GB Edition Flash Sale on Cafago, Now Only $539

OnePlus is currently holding a sale for its OnePlus 5 flagship over at Cafago, which brings the price of the device down to only $539.97.

The specific model featured in the promotion is the 8GB + 128GB variant of the OnePlus 5 which comes with 8GB of RAM and 128Gb of internal storage.

As a review, the rest of the specifications of the OnePlus 5 include a 5.5-inch full HD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, a 3300mAh battery, a home-button fingerprint sensor, a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, a USB Type-C port, and a dual rear camera system that consists of a 20-megapixel main sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor.

The flash sale for the OnePlus 5 on Cafago is limited to only 200 pieces and will end in nine days so those interesting in securing a unit of OnePlus’s latest flagship should purchase theirs soon from here.