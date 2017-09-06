Rugged Ulefone Armor 2 shows off excellent gaming performance (video)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

We’ve known that average rugged devices usually sport relatively low-end hardware, therefore, they are sluggish in overall performance, let alone heavy games. Well, how will the latest Ulefone Armor 2 perform with its powerful and efficient Helio P25 processor and massive 6GB of RAM? Let’s find out in the latest video from the guys over at Ulefone.

As you can see in the video, the Armor 2 got tested with some quite demanding games, like F1 2016, Gangstar 4, NBA 2K17, N.O.V.A 3, and easy ones including Snowboard, Arena of Valor, Temple Run, etc. As shown in the video, the F1 2016, Gangstar 4, NBA 2K17, N.O.V.A 3 run quite smooth and fast on the 5″ display without hiccups. Same goes for the easy ones which all run pretty well.

Aside from excellent gaming performance, the Ulefone Armor 2 is also a great tool to shoot photos with its 16MP main camera and 13MP front snapper. The phone’s body is made out of TPU material along with glass fiber reinforced polycarbonate and metal, which is highly resistant to drops, falls, and extreme temperatures. On the front panel, there’s a fingerprint scanner while on the sides are 6 physical buttons. Going deeper we could find the massive 64GB of internal storage and a 4700mAh battery with PE+2.0 fast charging, a 6-axis gyroscope, a barometer sensor, and NFC.

For more detailed info about the Armor 2, you could visit the Ulefone official website.