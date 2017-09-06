Vernee Compares M5 Design to iPhone 7, Available for Pre-Sale

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Vernee just recently launched its new M5 mid-range smartphone and the company has now released pictures of the new device comparing its design to that of Apple’s iPhone 7.

According to Vernee, while the M5 isn’t a high-end model, it still features several high-end aspects in its design including its metal body, its curved edges for easier grip, its slim design that measures only 6.9mm, and its screen-to-body ratio, all of which it claims trump the iPhone 7.

Apart from its design, the M5 also features a 5.2-inch 720p display, 4GB of RAM, a MediaTek MTK 6750 1.5GHz 64-bit octa-core processor, and either 32GB of 64GB of internal storage. It’s also equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 13-megapiexl rear camera, an 8-megapixel front camera, and a 3300mAh battery.

RELATED: Vernee Thor E Pre-Sale Flash Sale on GearBest, Now Only $99.99

The Vernee M5 is currently available for pre-sale via several online retailers such as GearBest. During the pre-sale the 64GB variant of the M5 will be priced the same as the 32GB variant at only $129.99 until stocks last.