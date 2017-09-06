VKWorld Highlight Mix Plus Features, Available for Only $109.99 on AliExpress

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

VKWorld will be running a promotion on AliExpres for its latest Mix Plus smartphone which will bring its price to only $109.99. And to entice more people to check out the device, the company has highlighted some of its best features.

First off, the Mix Plus features a 5.5-inch on-cell IPS display with a display resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels, a 95% NTSC color gamut, a brightness of 580 nits, and viewing angles of up to 175-degress. Surrounding the display is its tri-bezel-less design, something that has become sort of a trend with smartphones. Both the front and the back of the device is then protected by 2.5D Corning Mirror Glass.

The rest of the Mix Plus’s notable features include its single 13-megapixel rear camera that VKWorld has enabled with a few features that are usually seen with dual rear camera systems, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, a MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Mix Plus also packs VKWorld’s own new UI for easier navigation and customization.

RELATED: Vkworld Mix Plus cheapest Full-Screen phone on Gearbest, only $99.99

As previously mentioned, the VKWorld will be available on AliExpres soon for only $109.99. The promotion will only last one week but VKWorld says that it plans to hold further promotions for the new device.