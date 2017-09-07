iPhone 10th Anniversary Edition Case Possibly Leaks Official Name

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

We’re only a few more days until the expected unveiling of the new iPhone’s from Apple and apart from the two new standard iterations of the iPhone, Apple is also expected to unveil its 10th anniversary iPhone model. While people have pretty much known about the 10th anniversary iPhone for awhile now, the official name of the new device has yet to be confirmed, with some saying that it will either be called the iPhone 8 or iPhone X.

But in a new leak from popular smartphone market leaker Evleaks, the packaging of two protective cases meant for the anniversary edition iPhone was spotted brandishing the iPhone 8 moniker, possibly confirming the name of the new device.

On the other hand, there have been rumors that Apple may go ahead and skip the expected iPhone 7S and 7S Plus and go straight to the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus for its standard models while the 10th anniversary iPhones may be called something else.

We’ll just have to wait until next week to truly find out what the new iPhones will be called.

