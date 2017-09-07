Xiaomi Mi Band 2 for just $16.99 and Banggood 11th Anniversary Promo (coupons)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Banggood is holding its 11th Anniversary this year and among the many offers, they are offering the Xiaomi Mi Band 2, the successful smartband from Xiaomi for the lowest price available. This might mean that the company is preparing the successor of the current model, but we won’t know until we do. Nevertheless, the Mi Band 2 is still one of the best affordable wearables on the market and Banggood is offering coupons 322mibd , mibd232, mi32bd2 which you can use during checkout to get 32% off, bringing the price down to $16.99.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 2 sports a heart rate monitor and it lights up the display with a twist of your wrist. Other features worth mentioning are that the band has a sedentary reminder, notifications of missed calls, messages or various apps. Also, the band can track your sleep patterns, vibrate as an alarm clock and so on. All of those features sync with your phone using the Mi Fit app that is simple and easy to use. You can buy the Mi Band 2 by visiting the product page here.