Elephone S8 exclusive $20 off offer on Aliexpress

Elephone is a company that actively keeps observing the market trends, adjusting its strategy according to the newest technologies. Thus, the latest model, Elephone S8, is an all-screen device with great specs and build quality. Also, it is one of the lowest-priced devices of its spec category. Today, you have the chance to get it even lower by following the link at the end of the article. You will get $20 discount, meaning the final price will be $259.99.

Elephone S8 sports the Helio X25 SoC along with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. In addition, the killer feature is its 6″ 250×1440 display that has no bezels. Usually, this kind of devices have a weak spot and it usually is the relatively small battery capacity. Thankfully, Elephone equipped the S8 with a 4000mAh battery that allows for excellent battery performance. Also, the main camera has a large 21MP sensor while there is an 8MP on the front. Lastly, it comes with the latest Android 7.1.1 out of the box.