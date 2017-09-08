Leagoo KIICAA Mix camera goes against iPhone 6 and Samsung S8+ (video)

With the coming launch event of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, global phone users are getting increasingly passionate about all-screen design phones. As one of the biggest phone design breakthrough in recent years, all-screen design will be the trending element of future phone development.

Current prices for all-screen design phones, however, are comparatively at a high level while the user experience varies in terms of personal tastes. But thanks to huge screen-to-body ratio, many users are obsessively enjoying all-screen display, which can give them an unbelievable immersive visual experience.

LEAGOO, who recently established official partnership with Tottenham Hotspur (2017-2022), has announced its first all-screen budget killer Leagoo KIICAA Mix. As an all-screen design phone, KIICAA Mix is very precise in its market advantages: an approximate 90% body-to-screen ratio and unique rear dual camera setup!

For more details, please watch the following video about the display comparisons among KIICAA MIX, iPhone 6 and Galaxy S8 Plus.

Leagoo KIICAA Mix main specs

All-screen Design

5.5″ SHARP FHD Display

MT6750T 1.5Ghz 8-core CPU

3GB RAM/32GB storage

OV 13MP/2MP Rear Dual Camera

OV 13MP Front Camera

90% Screen-to-body Ratio

Type-C Lose-less Digital Audio Output

CAT.6 4G Network

0.1S Unlock/Front-mounted Fingerprint ID

3000mAH LG Battery

5V2A Quick Charge

Android 7.0 OS

Now you can save $30 to purchase the high-performance, all-screen smartphone at only $109.99.