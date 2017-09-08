Meizu’s Bezel-less mblue ZERO Spotted in New Render

Bezel-less smartphones is one of the biggest trends in the smartphone market today, with many manufacturers coming up with their own bezel-less devices as of late. And it looks like Chinese manufacturer Meizu is also gearing for their own bezel-less smartphone called the mblu ZERO. A render of the upcoming device along with its name was leaked online recently giving us a small glimpse into what the new smartphone will look like.

Looking at the leaked render, which doesn’t show much, it looks like the mblu ZERO will feature a similar bezel-less display as the upcoming iPhone 8, which wraps around the edge of the device. Since the leaked image only shows one corner of the device though, it’s not obvious if the other parts of the front panel, such as the bottom, also feature the same wrap-around design.

Previous rumors and statements by Meizu do give us a good hint that the new device may still feature a bezel on the bottom of the front panel to house a fingerprint sensor as the company’s Vice President Li Nan mentioned that their designers aren’t fully sold on the idea of a full-screen, bezel-less device. The new device may also not see a release in 2018 as the company has also stated that it has no plans on releasing a bezel-less device this year, although they might have gone back on that statement.

We’ll just have to wait for further leaks in the coming months to ascertain if this mblu ZERO will feature a full-screen design and if it will come out this or next year.

(source | via)