OnePlus 5 price drops to $469 on Giztop!

OnePlus 5 is considered one of the top devices for 2017 and one of the best camera phones around with the dual camera setup. Its design resembles the iPhone 7 Plus but similarities end there. What was criticized by the media and users, was its pricing, as it hit the market even more expensive than its predecessor, OP3T. Thankfully, things are starting to improve, as there was a price drop in the months to come. It is now available for just $469 on Giztop and it is in stock on all versions. The price refers to the 6GB/64GB configuration.

The device retains the same 5.5″ FHD AMOLED display as in the OnePlus 3T and is an AMOLED made by Samsung. Inside, it carries the latest Snapdragon 835 combined with 6GB/64GB or 8GB/128GB configuration. Of course, its killer feature is the dual camera on the back (a 16MP main sensor and a 20MP telephoto lens) and another 16MP camera up front. The battery is a bit smaller (3300mAh capacity) than its predecessor but it’s expected to perform better because of the less power hungry SoC. As always, Dash Charge is present to super fast charge your battery. Lastly, there is a 3.5mm audio jack port, NFC and a front-mounted fingerprint sensor.