Samsung Unveils Galaxy C8 in China, Features Three Cameras

Samsung has officially unveiled its new Galaxy C8 in China, with the main feature of the new mid-range device being its three cameras – two in the back and one in the front.

The dual rear camera system on the Galaxy C8 consists of a 13-megapixel f/1.7 main sensor as well as 5-megapixel f/1.9 secondary sensor. The front of the device is then equipped with a single 16-megapixel f/1.9 front-facing camera coupled with its own LED flash. The front of the Galaxy C8 also boasts a fingerprint-sensor.

The rest of the Galaxy C8’s specifications include a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, a 3000mAh battery, and an undisclosed octa-core processor. There will be two RAM and storage variants as well – one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and another with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Samsung has yet to announced the price and exact release date for the new smartphone but it will be available in Black, Gold, and Rose Gold.

