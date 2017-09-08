Uhans MX Full-Screen Smartphone hands-on video

About one month ago, Chinese smartphone manufacturer UHANS declared that they are working on bezel-less smartphone UHANS MX, which is a 5.2″-sized smartphone that features dual glass panels. Till now, we’ve got the first-hand real shoot and hands-on video. Therefore, if you are font of full-screen smartphones, then go ahead and check below.

Unlike other bezel-less phones, the 5.2″ display covers almost 82% of the front panel. And instead of pursuing a maximized screen-to-body ratio, the light sensor and proximity sensor you’d find on the bottom of Xiaomi Mix are still on the forehead of UHANS MX. It eliminates the possibility of blocking the light capture while holding it and prevents the phone from downgrading the brightness accidentally to adjust to the dimmer situation.

What’s more, as you can see from the screen-on photo, the bezels of UHANS MX are almost invisible. 2.5D rounded glass panel integrates with polished aluminum alloy frame makes the phone a harmonious and seamless whole, it just looks like an intact jade when it comes across the light.

However, apart from the information we get from the pictures and video, we still have no idea about the final configuration of the device. The assumption is that the manufacturer is hiding it for the final big show. Nevertheless, you can keep an eye on the official website for more news.