Ulefone Mix Full Display smartphone teaser video released

A good thing about competition between companies is that they keep trying harder and harder to make better products than their competitors. Bezel-less devices are the result of such an effort. And it seems that Ulefone has rather high hopes for their upcoming bezel-less device, Ulefone Mix and they can’t wait to unveil it. That’s why a teaser video appears showing a strikingly boundless vision that the Ulefone MIX would bring us.

According to Ulefone, the Mix with nearly zero bezels on three sides achieves a screen-to-body ratio as high as 90.2%, therefore, all you can see on the 5.5″ display is pure content without interferences. As shown in the video, you would be impressed by the vision that the Ulefone Mix delivers. On top of that, Ulefone Mix will come with the trendy dual camera setup on the back, recording every wonderful moment.

As far as hardware is concerned, main specs of the Mix model remains unknown yet. But Ulefone will not keep us waiting too long as the device is set to launch this month. For instant info about the Ulefone Mix, you can subscribe to their official website.