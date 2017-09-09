Maze Alpha 4G LTE Smartphone Sale on Cafago With Coupon

The Maze Alpha 4G LTE smartphones is currently on sale over at Cafago when purchased with a coupon. The coupon brings the price down of the Alpha down to only $179.49 from its original price of $203.28.

As a review, the Maze Alpha features a large 6-inch full HD 1080p display with no bezels on its sides and top. The bottom bezel on the Alpha houses the device’s home button, which doubles as a fingerprint sensor, as well as the 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

The rest of the Alpha’s specifications include a MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, a 4000mAh battery, a USB Type-C port, Android 7.0, and a dual rear camera system consisting of 13-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor.

Those interested in availing of the promotion can use the coupon code SJ0074 to get the discount price of the Maze Alpha.