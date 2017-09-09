Vivo X20 to Be Powered by Snapdragon 660, Insanely Fast Facial Recognition

The upcoming X20 from Vivo will be powered by a Snapdragon 660 and will come with incredibly fast facial recognition, according to a leaked image of the device as well as a teaser by Vivo itself, respectively.

According to the leaked image, the Vivo X20 will be powered by a Snapdragon 660 and will run Android 7.1.1 out of the box. This coincides with previous rumors that also say that the new device will feature 6GB of RAM, a 5.8-inch AMOLED display with a display resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels.

The Vivo X20 is also expected to come with a 3,500mAh battery, a 24-megapixel front-facing camera, and a dual rear camera system consisting of a 24-megapixel main sensor and an unknown secondary sensor.

As for its new facial recognition, which Vivo calls Face Wake, the company teases that it will be able to recognize a face and unlock the device within only 0.1s, which is incredibly fast although its accuracy may come into question.

