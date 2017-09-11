Blackview A7 Pro is available on aliexpress as low as $69.99

Blackview launched a new member of their A Series at the end of July, the Blackview A7. A highly affordable but fashionable phone as well. Last month, sales continued to increase and made a record while owners the user gave a positive evaluation after receiving the phone. Now, the company announces Blackview A7 Pro, which is the successor of A7 and is offered at a special price of $69.99. Want to know their differences? Just watch the following video.

The A7 is powered by a Mediatek MT6737 quad-core CPU clocked at 1.3GHz and it runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. Instead of going with the 5.5+ display trend, the company chose a 5″ HD display with 1280 x 720 resolution. Also, there are 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage on board while the battery capacity is 2800mAh. In addition, there is a dual rear camera 8MP/0.3MP setup for achieving bokeh effect and a 5MP front camera with beautify features. The surprise is that it is a Dual-SIM device with 4G connectivity that offers a band speed up to 150 Mbps download and 50 Mbps of upload.

The A7 Pro will be available in Champagne Gold, Chocolate Black, Cream White, and Jelly Blue color options. Right now the Blackview A7 Pro is available for $69.99 Aliexpress, a stunning price for the configuration it sports. You can get it here.