iPhone 7 Plus has the best battery life among iPhones, but it still is far behind Oukitel K3

While iPhone 8 is just around the corner, iPhone 7 Plus could be regarded as the most durable iPhone when it comes to battery performance. But how does it stand against some Android battery monsters. A perfect representative of such a device is Oukitel K3 that sports a 6000mAh battery. How durable is it? Oukitel Lab compared the K3 with iPhone 7 Plus in online video playback, video recording and brightest screen standby.

As we knew, screen is the most power hungly component in smartphones. In the video, K3 and iPhone 7 Plus are set to the maximum brightness and volune, then tested by 1 hour online FHD video playing-Spider-man, 1 hour FHD video recording and 1 hour standby at highest brightness.



Ultimate Power Consumption Items





OUKITEL K3





iPhone 7 Plus





1 hour online video playing





92%





74%





1 hour FHD video recording





74%





37%





1 hour brightest screen standby





68%





20%





According to the test, after 3 hours of ultimate power consumption, iPhone 7 Plus only has 20% power left, whereas Oukitel K3 still has 68% power. Impressive result!

The K3 sports a 6000mAh massive battery, even you are using it at most for a whole day, it will always stand by for you. It has a 5.5″ FHD display, fashionable and elegant glossy design, 16MP/2MP sensors for both the front and rear cameras, MT6750T octa-core SoC 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. Lastly, there is a front fingerprint scanner, gyroscope sensor, and geomagnetic sensor.

OUKITEL K3 Global Presale is currently hot ongoing for only $139.99. This is a quite competitive price among the same range smartphones. If you are looking for a smartphone that can support you for a long time, fluent in handling and that shoots good photos, OUKITEL K3 is a good choice.