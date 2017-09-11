Maze Alpha 4GB RAM version offer on Gearbest, sells for just $169.99

Maze Alpha, the flagship of the newly founded company from China is in the market for some time now and it is doing pretty good. After all, it has all the right features to do so. It is an all-screen device with dual camera on the back, a fingerprint sensor, and good build quality. Its initial price during presale when devices usually have lower price than the official was $179.99. Now, Gearbest is offering the Alpha for just $169.99. The offer is valid for just 500 units, so hurry up. You can find it here.

Maze Alpha full specs

CPU: MTK Helio P25, 2.5GHz Octa-Core

GPU: ARM Mali T-880 MP2, 900MHz

Display: 6.0″ 1920*1080 Resolution, Gorilla Glass 4

Storage: 4GB / 6GB RAM + 64GB/ 128GB ROM

Front Camera: 5MP

Rear Camera: 13MP + 5MP

Battery: 4000mAh (9V/2A, Quick Charge)

USB: USB 2.0 Type-C

OS: Stock Android 7.0

To learn more about the Maze Alpha, you can visit the official product page here.