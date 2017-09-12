Cubot X18 Begins Pre-Sale, Priced at Only $59.99

Cubot’s latest X18 smartphone has just begun its pre-sale over at GearBest and the company is running a pre-sale promotion that will bring the price of the device down to only $59.99 for the first 10 units sold during the pre-sale promotion period.

As previously mentioned, while the pre-sale period is ongoing, which runs from September 11-18, those who use the coupon “CUBOTX18” and are one of the first 10 to purchase the new device will only need to pay $59.99 while those who purchase after that will only need to pay $119.90.

Once the pre-sale promotion period is over, those who pre-order the Cubot X18 will have to pay the full price of the new device which is set at $139.99, making both the $59.99 and $119.90 pre-sale promotion price very attractive.

As a review, the Cubot X18 features a 5.7-inch 720p HD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, a MediaTek MT6737T processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and a 3200mAh battery.

Those interested in pre-ordering the Cubot X18 should place their order early every single day to take advantage of the $59.99 coupon or the $119.90 price tag. The Cubot X18 can be pre-ordered at GearBest here.