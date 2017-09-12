Elephone A8 Flash Sale on AliExpress, Priced at Only $49.99

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Elephone is holding a flash sale on its new A8 entry-level smartphone over at AliExpress which brings the price of the device down to only $49.99.

To review, the Elephone A8 features a 5-inch screen with a display resolution of 854 x 480 pixels, an undisclosed MediaTek processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, a 5-megapixel rear camera, a 2-megapixel front-facing camera, and a 1800mAh battery.

One of the surprising features of the Elephone S8 is its rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, which is a surprising addition to a device at this price range and shows that fingerprint sensors are slowly becoming more accessible and standard to smartphones of any price category.

The flash sale on the Elephone A8 will only last for another two days and as always stocks are limited so those interested in purchasing a unit should secure theirs soon. The flash sale listing can be found here.