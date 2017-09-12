Gearbest Autumn Bumper Harvest: Unbeatable Price for MGCOOL Explorer 2C

MGCOOL recently released a premium touch-enabled action camera named MGCOOL Explorer 2C. To celebrate the launch, MGCOOL in association with Gearbest is offering an unbeatable discount for the newly launched 4K-enabled action camera. As part of the Gearbest Autumn Bumper Harvest sale, Gearbest is offering MGCOOL Explorer 2C for only $85.99. Hence, you will be able to purchase the camera at a discount of 26 percent. Available in Black and Bright Orange color variants.

The main attraction of MGCOOL Explorer 2C is the integration of a 2″ touch display coupled with a 7-Glass sharp lens. The touch display enables you to perform all the work quickly without pressing any buttons. The purpose of the 7 layers of the glass lens is to increase light intake and filter out stray light to produce stunning visuals even in low-light conditions. The 170-degree ultra-wide-angle view helps you to shoot images by focussing on a large area.

The MGCOOL Explorer 2C helps you to shoot visuals with three scene modes such as night, portrait and light-drawing, which is available only on professional DSLRs. Moreover, the camera is resistant to water up to 30m and the product package includes a case. The 1050mAh battery provides support for shooting 4K videos for 60 minutes and FHD videos for 90 minutes.

Talking about the internals, the MGCOOL Explorer 2C is equipped with a Novatek NT96660 processor, Sony IMX078 sensor, H.264 compression with the ability to capture images up to 20M starting from 3M. The camera helps you to snap images for any purpose depending upon your requirements. In addition to Gyroscope, the Explorer 2C also provides a facility to pause the recording. The product also ships with all the required accessories.

If you are on a lookout for a premium action camera to shoot memorable events and occasions, you should consider MGCOOL Explorer 2C since it combines touch alongside advanced sensor and lens.