Leagoo is about to launch new all-screen smartphone at the same day of Apple’s launch event

Since establishing the global official partnership with Tottenham Hotspur in August, Leagoo has been making extensive brand promotions all around the world. Leagoo will be present at the MWCA held in San Francisco from 12th to 14th of September, ready to launch new all-screen products and trying to spread its market influence in the North America. With one after the other Chinese manufacturers announcing their all-screen devices, Leagoo couldn’t be left out of the new market segment.

According to Leagoo Facebook official page, this new flagship features an all-screen design, a big 6.0″ FHD+ display with 18:9 screen ratio. On the inside, there is a 2.6GHz oct-core CPU, 6GB RAM/64GB of storage and Samsung rear dual camera. What’s worth mentioning is that Leagoo chose to launch its new products at the same day as Apple’s launch event, which proves to be a very bold and confident move. It seems that Leagoo is quite confident with their new products this time. Let’s wait and see what will happen next as its name still remains a mystery.