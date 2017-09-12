New Sony Phablet Spotted on GFXBench Database

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

It looks like Sony may still have one more smartphone release this year as a new device from the company was recently spotted on the GFXBench database.

According to the listing, which labels the device as the Sony H4233, the new device looks like a large-screen smartphone toting mid-range internals. The listing stats the new phablet will be equipped with a 6-inch display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

The listing also says the new device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 2.2GHz octa-core processor coupled with an Adreno 508 graphics chip, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. It will also be equipped with a 21-megapixel rear camera and a 15-megapixel front-facing camera, both of which supposedly support 4K video.

Lastly, the Sony H4233 will run Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, just like Sony’s other new devices the Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact.

RELATED: Sony Showcases The Xperia XZ1 & XZ1 Compact Rocking SD 835 & Android Oreo

As this is just a listing of the GFXBench database, there’s no information on the price or release date of the new device so we’ll have to wait for more information to be leaked or announced.

(source | via)