OPPO Launches Mid-Range A71 in India, Priced at Rs. 12,990

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

OPPO has officially launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the A71, in India and is now available through Flipkart for Rs. 12,990.

The A71 sports a metal body, a 5.2-inch 720p HD display, a MediaTek MT6750 processor, 3GB of RAM, only 16GB of storage, and support for expandable storage up to 256GB via microSD. It’s also equipped with a 13-megapixel, f/2.2 aperture rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

There’s also a 3,000mAh battery and Android 7.1 Nougat with OPPO’s Color OS on top.

RELATED: OPPO A71 Debuts Silently with Metal Body, 13 MP Camera

While the OPPO A71 isn’t a significantly impressive device, it still features some solid specifications (aside from its utter lack of internal storage) and will probably offer the same solid performance.

As previously mentioned, the OPPO A71 is already launched and available in India through Flipkart for a price tag of RS. 12,990.

(source | via)