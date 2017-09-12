Why UMIDIGI S2 goes to centered full screen design rather than off-center bezelless build

New Aspect Ratio, New Resolution

iPhone 8 was long expected to switch to a Samsung-matching elongated 18.5:9 aspect ratio and iOS 11 GM confirms this along with an increased native resolution of 2436 x 1125 pixels. It will undoubtedly become the industry leader.

But this depth with the industry chain screen form is about to cause a serious shortage of shipments and high cost. This is contrary to the launch of a comprehensive screen. For a comprehensive understanding of the screen, in addition to product technology innovation, it’s still a long way to go.

The latest announced Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, the bezels are nearly eliminated, and the forehead is also removed for screen display, leaving only the narrow chin position. This is the other form in which all-screen devices come with. The downside of this form is the weak earpiece that is far inferior to a standard speaker and despite the efforts moving the front camera down to the lower right of the phone’s frame, the camera still performs weirdly as the user has no real eye contact. The last and the worst downside is that the display is extremely fragile on the very top of the phone since there’s no more protection by the frame.

The innovation based on the most mature technology, Samsung S8/S8+ and LG V30

Both LG and Samsung chose to go with the other form, where the left and right sides of the screen slope off to the side, and you get the ultra-thin top and bottom bezel to boot, which means the earpiece, speaker, front camera are still located at the standard position, ensuring there’s no mistake to go wrong in this case, whilst giving an all screen experience to users.

UMIDIGI S2 adopts the centered full-screen design, to fulfill a complete user’s experience on a full-screen smartphone, not only expanding the size of the screen but also the size of battery capacity. All this in a premium phone without the premium price tag!

UMIDIGI S2 Specs

Screen : 6.0 ” HD+ SHARP TDDI In-cell with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 4 glass

CPU : MediaTek Helio P20 at 2.3GHz

GPU : Mali-T880 MP2 900MHz

RAM : 4 GB

Internal memory : 64 GB expandable (with microSD up to 256 GB)

Rear camera : 13 + 5 MP SONY IMX 258

Front camera : 5 MP

Connectivity : Dual SIM (nanoSIM + nanoSIM / microSD), 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b / g / n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, USB Type-C, Type- Jack, OTG

Battery : 5100 mAh

Quick Charge: PE+ 2.0

Dimensions : 158.1 x 74.6 x 8.8mm

Weight : 186 g

