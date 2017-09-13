iOutdoor T1, the first product of the T-Series exposed, will launch for just $40

Dedicated to all “outdoor geeks”, iOutdoor is committed to providing users with more secure, stylish, strong, and professional outdoor mobile phone. Recently the company released its latest T series and the first product -iOutdoor T1- is now fully exposed.

From the appearance point of view, T1 comes with a sharp sense of the multi-lateral shape and tough lines, black, red, and yellow colors. Using innovative industry leading materials from German Bayer TPU and the United States Shabite PC mix, it has a two-texture contrast collision zone as well as a fashionable design.

As far as protection is concerned, it sports an IP68 certification to achieve the highest level of protection against dust and water in mobile phones. It can function under 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes. No matter how bad the environment, T1 can handle it with ease. In addition, T1 comes with a 2100mAh battery, that, after heavy R&D results in 1000 hours of standby, 1320 minutes of calls or 2400 minutes of music playback. Say goodbye to the need to charge the battery during long travels.

It is worth mentioning that, since iOutdoor T1 is a rugged device mainly used outdoors in the middle of a valley or a remote location, signal can be really weak out there. So, the company has an amplified signal receiving that will help you make calls without worrying about strong reception. This is done without increasing SAR value as the T1’s value is only 0.63W, only one-third of the EU standard.

iOutdoor T1 sports English and Russian keys, and supports 15 languages, including English, Russian, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Polish, Ukrainian, Turkish, Romanian, Kazakhstan Language, Czech, Hungarian, Arabic, to meet the needs of different regions.

Loving being outdoors is not just about sports, it is a life attitude, especially when you can carry a durable device with you for just $40. The device is expected to start selling in late September. If you are interested in iOutdoor T1, you can get more information about it here.