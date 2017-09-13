Koogeek WiFi Smart Outlet supports Apple HomeKit and promises to transform your smart house

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Koogeek, the sister company of Dodocool, is specializing in manufacturing smart home products that have support for the Apple HomeKit platform. This time, they’ve created a WiFi Smart Outlet that can power up to three electronic appliances and three USB-powered devices. The three HomeKit-enabled AC power outlets are separately switchable and Wi-Fi enabled.

As far as Apple HomeKit is concerned, it provides an easy, secure way to control HomeKit-enabled accessories from your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple Watch. Also, it is very secure, as it provides advanced security by end-to-end encryption and authentication between the device and your iDevice.

The Smart Outlet is controlled via the powerful Koogeek Home app through which you can also check the status of your plugged-in devices and monitor real-time, daily and monthly electric power consumption of the three AC outlets. Also, the smart USB charging ports intelligently detect connected devices to charge your device fast and safely. It has a total output current of up to 4.1A.

You can check out the full details and specs of the Smart Outlet on the official product page here. In there, you will also find the links to Amazon stores where it’s on offer with a big discount of about $30.