Meiigoo S8 with 6.1″ 18:9 aspect ratio official unboxing video

After several teaser videos, we finally have a real look at the innards of Meiigoo S8, a smartphone with a large 6.1″ 18:9 aspect ratio display. The stunning handset gets unboxed by the company in their latest video; let’s check it out down below.

And there it is, finally, the Meiigoo S8 in all it’s beauty! Packaging also looks good. You might notice that the S8 looks a lot like the renders that were exposed previously. And in the package, you can find accessories including explosion-proof film, transparent protective case, SIM needle, charger, USB data cable and user manual. Nothing special but all necessary and useful.

Hardware wise, the Meiigoo S8 features a 6.1″ HD+ display, coated in 3D curved glass, achieving a screen-to-body ratio as high as 83% and is powered by a powerful and efficient MediaTek MT6750T chipset clocked at 1.5GHz. We also find 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, a dual camera setup with 13MP/5MP cameras on the back and a 5MP front-facing snapper. The Meiigoo S8 is fueled by a good sized 3300mAh battery and runs latest Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the back.

Currently, the Meiigoo S8 is already up for grabs over at Gearbest for $199.99. To learn more about the device, visit the official product page.