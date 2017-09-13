Xiaomi Mi Note 3 and Mix 2 are availalble for pre-order on Giztop

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Xiaomi just announced two new devices, the predecessors of its two high-end phablets. Xiaomi Mi Note 3 and Mi Mix 2 impressed everyone once again as is the case with every high-end device announced by the Chinese company. As one of the most up-to-date online retailer, Giztop has already added both of them to its product inventory and at great prices too. The Mi Note 3 starts from $429 and Mi Mix 2 starts from $619.

Xiaomi Mi Note 3

Xiaomi Mi Note 3 comes with the upper mid-range Snapdragon 660 chipset with 6GB + 64GB/128GB memory options. There’s a 5.5″ 1080p display on board. The 12MP camera module is the same as the Mi 6, but the algorithms have been improved to provide better bokeh tracking. Mi 6’s portrait focus wasn’t very accurate, so it would be interesting to see how the new algorithms improve the tracking. On the front, the phone features a large 16 million 2μm sensor for noise free selfies. You can check out a few bokeh samples down below. There’s a large 3500mAh battery as well. You can preorder it here.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 has a 5.99″ FHD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080. The 18:9 aspect ratio display, unsurprisingly is from LG. This type of display has become so popular this year and gives the Mi Mix 2 its narrow form over its predecessor as well as a higher screen-to-body ratio of 90%.

Xiaomi has released the phone in four different memory variants all powered by the Snapdragon 835 mobile platform with an Adreno 540 GPU. They are:

6GB RAM + 64GB ROM 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM 6GB RAM + 256GB ROM 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM (Special Edition)

It has a single sensor at the back and it is the 12MP Sony IMX386. On the right of the lens is a dual LED flash and below it is a fingerprint scanner. The front camera is a 5MP sensor that supports face recognition and also has autofocus. Lastly, the battery is smaller than the first model, but so is the display as well. Preorder now on Giztop.