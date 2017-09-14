Gionee M7 Render Leaked, Features Bezel-less Design

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

One of the biggest trends in smartphones these days is the bezel-less design and it looks like Gionee plans to buy in on the trend as well as a render of its upcoming Gionee M7 has been leaked online, revealing a bezel-less design and a metal body.

The leaked render shows that the M will feature almost no bezels on the sides of the display while there are minimal bezels both above and below it. The top bezel is only big enough to house the device’s front-facing camera, light sensor, and earpiece, while the bottom bezel only has the Gionee logo marked on it.

A Gionee device was also recently spotted on the GFXBench database recently, which could most probably be the M7. According to the listing, the M7 will feature a 6-inch display, a MediaTek MT6757CD processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. It will also come with Android 7.0 Nougat with Gionee’s own skin on top.

There’s no release date yet for the Gionee M7 but it will most likely be unveiled in the new few week as the company has already teased its arrival earlier this month.

