Huawei Honor 9 on Sale at Cafago, Priced at Only $419.99

The Huawei Honor 9, which launched back in July, is currently on sale over at Cafago when purchased with a coupon code which will bring down the price of the new device to only $419.99 from its original of $495.08, a $75.09 discount.

The Honor 9 variant that’s on sale is the unit with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The rest of its specifications include a 5.15-inch full HD 1080p display and a Kirin 960 octa-core processor coupled with a Mali G71 MP8 graphics chip.

It’s also equipped with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, a dual rear camera system comprised of a 12-megapixel color main sensor and a 20-megapixel monochrome secondary sensor, and a 3200mAh battery. Lastly, the Honor 9 comes with Android 7.0 with Huawei’s EMUI 5.1 on top.

The Huawei Honor 9 sale at Cafago will run from September 12 to September 25 and the coupon code to get the discount is “RY0126”. Stocks for the Huawei Honor 9 could be limited so those interested in securing a unit should purchase theirs now from here.