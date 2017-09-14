NOMU will launch NOMU S10 Pro, an upgraded version of S10

Last year, NOMU launched the S10, winning lots of fans and positive feedbacks for its really tough quality and unique appearance design. To enrich the choices for its customers, the company decided to release an upgraded version, the NOMU S10 Pro.

S10 Pro retains the same design as its sibling, but it will feature an increase on RAM and internal storage and will come with Android 7.0 out of the box. Moreover, the waterproof rating of S10 Pro will surpass the IP68 Standard.

In general, a cell phone rated at IP68 can be immersed in 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. However, S10 Pro can be 2.0 meter underwater for one hour, which is beyond IP68. NOMU is calling it IP69. S10 Pro will hit the market in early October. In the meantime, you can visit the updated website of the company to learn more about the rest of their devices.