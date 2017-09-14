SmartOmi Sole Wireless Waterproof Headphones offer on Amazon (coupon)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

When searching for a new set of headphones, choices are almost indefinite. So, an offer on a good set is always welcome. Such an offer is up for grabs on Amazon for SmartOmi Bluetooth that with te use of coupon 7ATVPRIO during checkout, you can get $8 off the original price. The coupon is valid until the end of the year. You can find it here.

Waterproof and Sweatproof Earphones

Certified to IPX7 ingress, it provides waterproof and sweatproof protection for your wireless earbuds when running in the rain, sweating, swimming or bathing, no worries for accidentally falling into the water.

Great Sound with Deep Bass

Built in CSR8645 Chip, the best chip with APT-X technology for Bluetooth headphones earbuds and Bluetooth 4.1+EDR, provide rich, high-quality and deep bass audio, enjoying the extreme experience when listening music, watching movies, and more to your ears.

Up to 10 Hours Play Time

The wireless headphones with improved lithium polymer battery deliver an industry-leading 10 hours of listening time and 290 hours standby on one charge. Need a quick charge? Just 15 minutes charge gives you 3 hours of listening time.

High-Quality Design with Durables

Vacuum plating with 304 stainless steel and mercerizing on the surface make it far more stable and durable than ordinary plastic ones.