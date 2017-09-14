UMIDIGI Deals on Gearbest: Flagship Sales upto $100 off

UMIDIGI is making a great run this year, as their devices released are very popular among users and most of them carry flagship-grade specs. To establish that popularity even more, the company is partnering with Gearbest to offer up to $100 off for on flash sales and great discounts on many popular products. So, if you are in need of a smartphone and want to grab a good offer, check out the promotion page here and catch the opportunity.

In addition, the company’s latest 18:9 full display UMIDIGI S2 will be up for pre-order next Monday, September 18th on 12:00 GMT+2 on the official website. The S2 is already available for pre-sale on Gearbest. The S2 features a 6″ full vision display and will be powered by Helio P20 along with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Also, there will be a 5100mAh big battery with Quick Charge support that will allow for 2 days of use without recharging. What’s more, a dual rear camera setup will be available using Sony sensors. You can subscribe at the official website to get $50 off when pre-sale starts.