A Closer Look at the All-Screen Ulefone Mix (video)

The Mi Mix from Xiaomi took the bar of screen-to-body ratio to a new level last year and after that, numerous bezel-free devices have popped up in the market. But what are the differences between the “all -screen” smartphones and average handsets? To help shed light on that, Ulefone has made a comparison of their upcoming all-screen Ulefone Mix respectively with the iPhones and an Android device. Let’s take a look.

Featuring a full display design, the Mix achieves a screen-to-body ratio as high as 90.2%. Holding it in hand is just like holding a screen. Without interferences from annoying bezels, you can better enjoy the immersive and broader visual pleasure. On top of that, the Ulefone Mix also sports an on-cell display with high optical transmissivity, contrast ratio, fast responsiveness and vibrant colors for a more delightful vision. As the picture shows, the 5.5″ Ulefone Mix looks much smaller than the same display size iPhone 8 Plus and the 5.5″ average Android phone, while appears to be as big as the 4.7″ iPhone 8.

Since the device will be released very soon, main specs of it should be unveiled in no time as well and Ulefone promises a very tempting presale price. We will keep you updated on the latest info about the phone or you can subscribe to their official website for first-hand news.