Cubot X18 is the first device of the company to use virtual keys

It can be said that Cubot X18 is a turning point of Cubot products, the first device to feature an 18:9 display aspect ratio. This aspect ratio is very important for the split-screen mode. In addition, it’s the first time that a Cubot device features on-screen virtual keys instead of the previous capacitive keys. What are the advantages of implementing virtual keys instead of capacitive ones?

1. Save space, improve the screen ratio

Using virtual keys will allow the chin of the device to become smaller, or even inexistent. This can improve the screen-to-body ratio, making the design more balanced. With minimal top and bottom bezels, the screen seems much bigger while the size hasn’t changed. Also, watching videos and playing games on such a display is delightful.

2. Prevent accidental touches

When using a smartphone, accidental touches of the capacitive keys can end up in disaster. Imagine playing an online game and accidentally touch the home key. It will immediately throw you out of the game, into the homescreen. With the use of virtual keys, playing games or watching videos is easy as the keys automatically hide and you don’t have to worry about unwanted interruptions anymore.

3. Less tiring to use

Using capacitive keys, can be a real pain sometimes. Depending on the quality of the keys, some need a little more persistence to function. Sometimes you even have to tap twice to make them work. Virtual keys are easier to use, as easy as using the touch display.

