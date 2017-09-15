Jesy J9s is an IP68 rugged flagship with high-end specs and big battery

Rugged smartphones have almost become an exclusivity of Chinese manufacturers as the vast amount of new models comes from them. Jesy J9s is another model coming from the company that was established in 2007 and has already a wide abroad presence to over 70 countries.

Jesy J9s is not something we haven’t seen before. But it adds another option to the rugged category that has lately fragmented to subcategories from low-end to high-end devices. The J9s belongs to the high-end category, as it features a powerful Mediatek MT6755 SoC along with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage onboard.

In addition, it comes with an IP68 certification, the highest possible right now when it comes to smartphone water resistance. Other features include a 16MP rear camera with Optical Image Stabilization and a front shooter of 8MP. Also, there is a super-fast fingerprint sensor as well as a huge 6500mAh battery and an IR blaster on top. To learn more about the device, you can visit the official website here.