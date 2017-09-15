Meiigoo S8 Teardown: What’s going on inside the All-Screen device? (video)

The latest Meiigoo S8 is among the most interesting all-screen smartphones from Chinese manufacturers with 18:9 display aspect ratio in the market at the moment. It’s still a pretty fresh device with only a few days passing since its launch on September 11th. And for those wondering how are things inside the phone, we have a teardown video. Watch it below.

Before getting to the video, let’s see the details of the device. The highlight feature of the S8 is that it sports a 6.1″ HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio which takes up 83% of the whole front panel and coated in dual-sided 3D curved glass. Spec-wise, the S8 is equipped with a powerful MTK6750T octa-core SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage expandable up to 256GB more, dual rear cameras (13MP/5MP combo), rear fingerprint scanner, 5MP front-facing shooter, 3300mAh battery and Android 7.1 Nougat as the OS.

The Meiigoo S8 can be pre-ordered over at Gearbest for just $199.99. You could also learn more about the phone on the official website.