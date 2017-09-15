Oukitel K10000 Max Battery Test vs iPad Mini 4 vs iPhone 7 Plus, presale starts next week

The world’s first 10000mAh tri-proof smartphone Oukitel K10000 Max is starting its global presale next week. To provide real data about its battery endurance, Oukitel Lab is comparing the K10000 Max battery consumption rate to iPhone 7 Plus and iPad Mini 4.

iPhone X and iPhone 8 were just announced making iPhone fans crazy, but when looking at the battery life, they can not match with iPhone 7 Plus. The company chose 7 Plus and iPad Mini 4 for the test, as they are the two most power efficient devices of Apple.

All the 3 devices are set to highest brightness and maximum volume. According to the test, iPhone 7 Plus powered off after 1 hour Wechat video chat plus 1 hour of FHD video recording and 50 minutes of online FHD video playing. iPad Mini 4 turned off automatically after 1 hour Wechat video call, plus 1 hour FHD video recording and 1 hour and 4 minutes online FHD cartoon film playing. On K10000 MAX, it gets 99% power after 1 hour Wechat video call, 87% power left after another 1 hour of video recording, and after the last test, it still has 77% remaining battery while its opponents shut down.

Oukitel K10000 Max features a 10000mAh massive battery, if you just make 2-3 several minutes calls, reply 5-6 messages, and use Facebook for several minutes, you can use it for more than 1 week without recharging. Also, it sports gyroscope and a geomagnetic sensor for finding your direction easily or play VR games. It’s a 5.5″ FHD display device with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage on board, while the heart of it is MT6753 octa-core SoC. All that plus the tri-proof features will be sold for just $259.99 in limited stock during pre-sale. For those who subscribed for the K10000 Max pre-sale in the past, a coupon code will be sent in batches.

The Global Presale will start on September 18th and from now on, authorized stores will be listed on top right corner of each smartphone description page with the button “Buy Now”.