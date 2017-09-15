UMIDIGI S2 Pro Mercury Silver Edition in the brew!

At the announcement of the UMIDIGI S2 Pro, the company informed us about a special Mercury Silver Edition that will come later this year. Until now, we’ve seen the device in 3D renders, but today UMIDIGI has leaked the first and only picture of the UMIDIGI S2 Pro Mercury Silver Edition, saying it’s in the brew.This is going to be the first full metal unibody craftsmanship in mercury silver edition.

This is going to be the first full metal unibody crafted in mercury silver edition. With the expected specs being 6GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 6″ FHD+ 18:9 full display, 16MP front camera, and 13MP dual Sony rear camera as well as a 5100 mAh huge big battery with quick charge, it’s the real deal.

The release date of Mercury Silver Edition is still unknown yet, but it’s possible to be released by late October. The standard version of UMIDIGI S2 though will be released for pre-order next Monday, starting at 12:00 pm, Sep. 18th GMT+2. You can subscribe now to get $50 discount and get the chance to win one for free.