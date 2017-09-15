Yu Yureka 2 Launched in India, Priced at Rs 11,999

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

After a long hiatus, Yu Mobiles released its latest flagship smartphone the Yu Yureka Black just a few months ago. Now, the company has launched yet another smartphone, the Yu Yureka 2, targeted at the budget-friendly smartphone market.

The Yu Yureka 2 features a 5.5-inch 1080p resolution display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processoor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. It’s also equipped with a 16-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, and a 3,930mAh battery that’s supports Quick Charge 3.0.

While the Yureka 2’s specifications are impressive, it’s its price tag that truly stands out. The new smartphone from Yu will be priced at a surprising Rs 11,999 in India (approx. $185). A pretty good price considering its specifications.

The Yu Yureka 2 is set for release on September 20 in India and will be part of Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale, which will last until September 24.

