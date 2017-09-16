Concept Galaxy S9 Features Full-Screen Design and 6GB of RAM

A new concept design of the Samsung Galaxy S9 was published online by the folks at DBS Designing. The group regularly comes up with concept designs of upcoming phones to show what they think the new devices should feature.

According the concept design of DBS Designing, the Galaxy will feature a full-screen display, an upgrade to the almost bezel-less look of the Galaxy S8. The concept also features a USB Type-C port, as expected, as well as a loudspeaker and a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom.

Given that it features a full-screen design, it will come with on-screen buttons as well as a fingerprint sensor embedded under the display, a new feature that many smartphones coming out next year are expected to come with.

Specs-wise, the video says that the Galaxy S9 will feature an Infinity Display like its predecessor as well as an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a QHD+ resolution display. It will also come with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, dual rear and front cameras, a 3,600mAh battery, and Android 8.1 Oreo.

It has to be reminded that this is just a third-party concept and many of the features and specs listed here may not even be in the final design Samsung comes out with but it’s a nice glimpse into what we could begin to see in smartphones coming out next year.

