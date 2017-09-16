Elephone S8 Almost Used a Zinc Alloy Body

During the designing process of the Elephone S8, the company was apparently debating on whether to use zinc alloy or aluminum alloy for the device’s body. After deliberating the factors involved in using each type of material, the company ended up using the more expensive aluminum alloy for the S8 to offer its customers a better-quality smartphone.

According to the company, while zinc alloy was attractive due to its low cost, the material is heavier, offers very low precision when cutting, and tarnishes faster. These factors pushed the company to go with the lighter, more precise, and more durable aluminum alloy in spite of it being 15 times more expensive.

The usage of aluminum alloy made the S8 significantly lighter, more durable, and even strengthened the signal of its GPS and Bluetooth. The company said that it believes that consumers are willing to spend more money if it meant a higher quality and more stable product.

The Elephone S8 is currently available over at GearBest, which is currently running a flash sale for the device for the next two days that brings the price of the phone down to only $239.99.