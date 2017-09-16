Get the Smartomi Gee True Wireless Earbuds for Only $33.96 on Amazon

Smartomi just launched a new promotion for its Gee True wireless earbuds on Amazon that will bring the price of the earphones down to only $33.96 from its original price of $42.99 when purchased with a coupon code.

The Smartomi Gee True feature a split earbud design that features no wires or cords, a soft earhook and multiple earbuds for secure and comfortable wearing, and Bluetooth 4.2 and CSR technology for high quality wireless audio.

The promotion will last until October 31, 2017, so there’s quite a bit of time to get your hands on a pair but supplies may be limited so those interested in availing of the promotion should buy their units soon.

As previously mentioned, the discount can be availed via using the coupon code “X369VP5V” on the Amazon listing here.