Upcoming Vkworld S8 Will Feature Full-Screen Design and Largest Battery

Arguably the biggest trend in high-end smartphones this year is the full-screen design coupled with the 18:9 aspect ratio display. And Vkworld is the next to tease its own smartphone with the same design.

Vkworld is setting itself apart from the rest though as its upcoming S8 will come with a large 5500mAh, the only full-screen 18:9 aspect ratio smartphone with a battery larger than 4000mAh.

Other than its display and large battery, the Vkworld S8 will also feature a metal and glass body, a USB Type-C port, dual rear cameras, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage.

While the processer and the rest of the specifications of the Vkworld S8 are currently still unknown, we do know that its set for release sometime in October so we’ll definitely hear more about this device in the coming weks.