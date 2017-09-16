Get $30 Coupon For Xiaomi Mi A1 phone on GearBest

Xiaomi is currently running a promotion for its Mi A1 smartphone on GearBest where buyers can get over $30 off their purchase with a coupon.

As a review, the Mi A1 is one of the company’s new mid-range smartphone featuring a 5.5inch full HD 1080p display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a 3080mAh battery.

The Mi A1 is also equipped with a dual rear camera system comprised of two 12-megapixel sensors and a front-facing camera with a 5-megapixel sensor. It also has a fingerprint sensor in the back and comes with Google’s Android One operating system.

As previously mentioned, the Xiaomi Mi A1 will be priced at only $211.99 after using the coupon “XMIAIT” on GearBest. The validity of the coupon was not mentioned though so those interested in grabbing a unit should make their purchase soon here.