Blackview A7 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi 4X: Which one is worth buying? (video)

Right now, affordable smartphones account for the largest part in the mobile phone market. To make things clearer, such a device with millions in sales is Xiaomi’s Redmi 4X. But now, Blackview A7 Pro that is an upgraded version of the summer sales king A7, wants to claim the throne from Redmi 4X. If you had to choose between those two, which one would you choose? See their differences in the video below to help you decide.

From the parameter comparison point of view, there not a huge difference in processor, screen size, camera specifications, storage space or other appearance parameters. Below, you can see 3 points of comparison worth talking about.

1. While scrolling through apps and then run some games, the A7 Pro looks more responsive.

2. The camera has become a key feature between competitors, as the rest of the hardware is pretty powerful and similar between devices. As you can see in the video, the Redmi 4X shoots more towards warm tone while the A7 Pro gives a partially green tone. But the A7 Pro comes with a dual camera on the back.

3. Appearance: Blackview A7 Pro and Redmi 4X have the same screen size. But overall, A7 Pro’s design is sleeker and it’s more comfortable to hold in your hand, although design is always subjective. On the other hand, A7 Pro screen has a 2.5D glass on top while the Redmi 4X has a standard 2D glass. A7 Pro comes in Champagne Gold, Chocolate Black, Cream White, and Jelly Blue (4 colors) and the Redmi 4X comes in Gold, Pink, and Black (3 colors).

Besides design and hardware specs, another important factor when choosing a smartphone is pricing. And Blackview A7 Pro wins this one hands-down. From September 19 to 23 it will cost just $69.99 while the Redmi 4X costs $108.99, that’s $40 more.

You can check out the Facebook Page of Blackview where you can win an A7 Pro. Also, head to Aliexpress if you want to buy it for just $69.99.