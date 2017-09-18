Oukitel Mix 2 and Oukitel C8 are both coming with Infinity Display

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Full-screen smartphones have been quite popular in the market. Following the new trend, Oukitel is releasing 2 smartphones with infinity screen but one with high-end configuration while another one with entry-level specs.

The first, Oukitel Mix 2, looks like a twin of Xiaomi Mix 2 in the front. It sports a full screen with more than 80% body-to-screen ratio, which is exactly the same as Xiaomi Mix 2. Also, both devices have the front camera placed on the bottom right.

The Mix 2 will get 6GB RAM with 64GB of storage, becoming the first 6GB RAM smartphone of the company. Also, it will pack a bigger battery than Xiaomi Mix 2 to offer longer use. Regarding the price, it will be sold at only $299.99 while the same 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM version of Xiaomi Mix 2 is $649.99.

To celebrate the coming announcement of Oukitel Mix 2 in October, the company is releasing another infinity display smartphone, Oukitel C8 with an astonishing, wallet-friendly price. As an entry-level smartphone, the company is devoted to making C8 a top-selling full display smartphone in e-commerce.

With 5.5″ HD screen, OUKITEL C8 will get 18:9 display to give a slimmer look and more comfortable to hold in one hand. It will feature 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage, expandable up to 64GB extra. Also, it will come with MT6580A quad-core SoC, 13MP/5MP cameras, 3000mAh removable battery, and Android 7 OS.

Based on these specs, other brands would sell it for $69.99, but Oukitel will sell it at only $59.99 which could be cheapest amont its category. The device is already on the official website and some reseller stores already added it to their inventory for pre-order.