Ulefone T1 6GB RAM flagship teardown video

Everything there is to know about the well-received 6GB RAM, dual-camera flagship Ulefone T1 has already been covered. All the specs and features as well the design is well exposed by now, so, what’s more left there to learn about? How about taking a trip to the internals of the device?

In the following video you can take a look at a full teardown and reassembly of the Ulefone T1 so all the inner secrets and stuff are revealed. As shown in the video, the inside of the T1 is quite compact and well-organized, leaving no room for anything else. Judging by the ease of the disassembly it is quite clear that Ulefone T1 will be one of the devices that are quite easy to repair and fix. But we still recommend you not to try this at home. Check out the video:

Spec-wise, Ulefone T1 comes with a Mediatek Helio P25 octa-core processor clocked at 2.6GHz, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256GB. Also, there is a dual camera on the back (16MP+5MP combo) and a 13MP front shooter with a softlight. The display is 5.5″ wide with a resolution of 1920×1080 while the body is made of CNC-processed metal. Thhe smartphone also features a gyroscope, front fingerprint scanner and a 3680mAh battery with PE+2.0 fast charge support.

Aside from that, the T1 runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and works on a really wide range of 4G LTE networks with 25 frequency bands on 5 types. Currently, the T1 is available on Aliexpress at a special price of $200 instead of $229.99 and the latest rugged Armor 2 is marked down to $253.99. The discounts will be valid until September 24th.